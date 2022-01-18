Mel's Back On FM101.9

AUDACY Alternative WQMP (FM101.9)/ORLANDO has brought back MELISSA "MEL" SORRENTINO for middays replacing NICOLE ALVAREZ, who was being syndicated from sister Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES.

MEL had moved to sister '80s WOCL (105.9 SUNNY FM)/ORLANDO for middays two years ago (NET NEWS 9/14/20) when AUDACY began running national air talent. She retains her role as AUDACY Regional Contest Director for ORLANDO and GAINESVILLE. She first joined FM101.9 for MD/middays from sister Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI in 2018.

SORRENTINO said, “I'm thrilled to be back on middays on FM101,9 in ORLANDO after maternity leave and a quick stint at our sister station 1059 SUNNY FM. The eighties are fun but alternative music has always had my heart. Thanks to MATT MALONE (RVP Alternative) and CLAUDIA MENEGUS (SVP/Market Manager) for the opportunity to get back to doing what I love. And shout out to my friend and mentor JOHN O’CONNELL who kicked off my career 15+ years ago at 103.1 THE BUZZ in WEST PLAM BEACH and taught me to love everything about this crazy industry.”

« see more Net News