Mariska Hargitay Is 58 Sunday (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes FRIDAY (1/21), to RCA SVP/Rock GARY GORMAN, former ALL ACCESS VP/Digital Content MATT SHAPO, WGCI/CHICAGO PD JOHNNIE D, retired KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS PD DAVE HAMILTON, CHERRY CREEK RADIO's TONY DRISKILL, KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO Prod. Dir. JOEL ABRAMS, 21st CENTURY PRODUCTIONS SVP/GM BOBBY RUSH, SDPRD Dir./Radio JOE TLUSTOS, COLUMBIA's MARK POTTER, TOWNSQUARE/TRENTON Creative Services Dir. TONI CAMPBELL, UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS’ JOHN FABIAN, WDBR/SPRINGFIELD PD DAVE DANIELS, eVENTtr's SAMMY SIMPSON, AUDACY/SACRAMENTO GSM JUSTINE ROLLER, CUMULUS/FLORENCE-MYRTLE BEACH RVP/Market Mgr. CRAIG DALLA RIVA, WVLK & WLXX/LEXINGTON PD DEIDRE RANSDELL, and to KYKY/ST. LOUIS’ JEN MYERS.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (1/22), COLUMBIA SVP/Promotion & Operations JIM BURRUSS, EPIC SVP/Promotion SANDRA AFLOAREI, BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO VP/Programming CHAD RUFER, LEIGHTON BROADCASTING/ST. CLOUD, MN OM BRIAN RICKMAN, COX MEDIA/Digital Operations VP/GM RICH REIS, WDEZ/WAUSAU, WI Brand Mgr. BILL FOX, AUDACY/GREENSBORO VP/GM BRENT MILLAR, MUSICMASTER’s CHRIS MALONE, ADAMS/TALLAHASSEE OM and WWOF PD JEFF HORN, WCHZ/AUGUSTA, GA PD CHUCK WILLIAMS, CHRISTMAS ACROSS THE LANDS creator/host RANDY SHERWYN, KLUV/DALLAS PD JAY CRESSWELL, former KUDL/SACRAMENTO’s GREG TANNER, former KKFR/PHOENIX and TINO COCHINO RADIO’s MILLI RODRIGUEZ, BRYAN BROADCASTING/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION OM TUCKER YOUNG, BLIND COPY CREATIVE’s NADA TAHA, iHEARTMEDIA EVP-GM/Digital Programming KAVI HALEMANE, JVC/GAINESVILLE OM BEN BURRIS, and KWAM/MEMPHIS News Dir. ROBYN WALENSKY.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (1/23), STEVE SMITH TALENT Pres. STEVE SMITH, COX MEDIA/LONG ISLAND VP/GM KATELIN TINLEY, THREE SMALL DOTS Managing Dir./Owner CHELSEA GALLARDO, WJJK/INDIANAPOLIS' SANDY COLLINS, TOWNSQUARE/SEDALIA, MO Market Pres./CRO CRAIG HAHN, EMI CMG VP/National Promotion GRANT HUBBARD, KHKN/LITTLE ROCK's TOM WOOD, WJMR/MILWAUKEE’s AMY FOXX, EAGLE MARKETING’s PAUL MEACHAM, PRIME TIME ADVERTISING’s STEVE SAPP, MAPLETON/MEDFORD OM CHRIS SARGENT, former WZPW/PEORIA PD AMANDA KING, KFNC/HOUSTON's FLETCH.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (1/24) to CRB Exec. Dir. and ALL ACCESS alum RJ CURTIS, WXRT-WBMX/CHICAGO PD GREG SOLK, WRBQ/TAMPA’s MJ and THE SCHNITT SHOW’s TODD SCHNITT, NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON GM/Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE, WSAL-WLHM/LOGANSPORT, IN VP/GM ANDY EUBANK, RUDE MOUTH RECORDS’ BRENDAN MILLER, SALEM VP/Operations and KLTY/DALLAS VP/GM JOHN PEROYEA, BINNIE/PORTLAND, ME Dir./Programming & Ops LEIF ERICKSON, KKXS/REDDING, CA PD MATTHEW REISZ, CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG, AMPLIFY MUSIC’s TRACY BROWN, WMIT/ASHEVILLE, NC’s MATT STOCKMAN, FAN THE JAM and GRASSROOTS PROMOTIONS' NANCY TUNICK, WPYO/ORLANDO’s DANIE B.,THE RANDY LANE COMPANY’s LAURA NICKERSON, and to former KHLR/LITTLE ROCK APD MATT CRUZ.

« see more Net News