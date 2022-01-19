Coquia And Moseley

Radio veterans MIKEE COQUIA and MARK MOSELEY are taking on new roles at DASH RADIO as the company names COQUIA SVP and MOSELEY VP. The pair will lead DASH RADIO's operations and programming teams.

DASH RADIO CEO DJ SKEE commented, "As we continue to grow DASH through the next generation of listeners inside platforms across the metaverse and IRL, I couldn't be more excited to internally promote MIKEE and MARK due to their dedicated work and success."

DASH Pres. J-LOVE added "Both MIKEE and MARK have been synonymous with the advancement and success of DASH. I'm excited to see where they take us next with them in the driver's seat."

Reach out to COQUIA at Michael.Coquia@Dashradio.com and MOSELEY at Mark.Moseley@Dashradio.com.

