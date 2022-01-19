Caldwell

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has hired BRADFORD CALDWELL as VP/Member Experience. CALDWELL will report to EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP beginning FEBRUARY 1st.

CALDWELL was previously CFO at EAST ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS (EAB), which owns and operates 31 radio stations in ARKANSAS. His responsibilities included finance, human resources, music licensing, and legal and regulatory affairs.

In his new role, CALDWELL will be responsible for all aspects of the NAB member experience, including content, programming, networking, and other engagement strategies that provide value to members and their businesses. He will work closely with broadcast leaders and representatives to identify the needs of the industry and develop timely and pertinent solutions to address these issues.

The VP/Member Experience is a new position created following the retirement of NAB SVP/Member Services and Operations B.J. CORRIVEAU at the end of 2021.

NAB Pres. and CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, “As a third-generation broadcaster, BRADFORD knows what it takes to operate stations on a day-to-day basis. He is well-respected by his peers and our membership will benefit greatly as he helps NAB continue serving the needs of the broadcasting community.”

« see more Net News