Patrick Kelly Courtesy of Minneapolis Star Tribune

According to the MINNEAPOLIS STARTRIBUNE.COM, PATRICK HENRY KELLY, a 62-year-old man has been accused of violating a harassment restraining order by stalking a radio personality at MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (89.3 The Current) /Minneapolis-St. Paul. It's the second time he has been accused of stalking a DJ, at the current. KELLY was sentenced to five years of probation and nine months in the workhouse after pleading guilty to stalking and terroristic threats for his behavior toward DJ MARY LUCIA beginning in the SUMMER of 2014.

KELLY faces two felony cases of harassment restraining order violation after he twice visited St. Paul home of JADE LITTLE, the station’s MD/Midday Host in OCTOBER.

KELLY remained jailed on TUESDAY, JANUARY 18th, in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is due in Ramsey County District Court on JANUARY 25th.

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR), which operates THE CURRENT, said in a statement that it was "pleased to hear that the authorities are investigating this matter, and we will wait for the legal process to play out."





« see more Net News