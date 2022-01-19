Nielsen Tackles Covid Surge

ALL ACCESS has learned that NIELSEN has informed its clients of the upcoming challenges it will face due to the COVID-19 surge and its game plan for handling it. In a letter to its clients, NIELSEN explained how the company is going to ensure reporting continuity and accuracy of audience estimates.

The letter said, "We plan to continue to execute in-person field work while using our established multi-mode recruitment and remote installation and maintenance procedures. JANUARY maintenance visits are critical as the holiday season often brings new devices, technologies and visitors into our panel homes and ensures stable intab performance. We will continue to conduct as many in-person visits as possible, utilizing our standard flag and fault thresholds, while navigating a heightened level of field employees as well as panelists who have tested positive, experienced symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

We may experience some delays in recruitment and slight volatility in intab levels over the next month.

"As a result, we may experience some delays in recruitment and slight volatility in intab levels over the next month," the letter continued. "We expect stabilizing intab levels back to current levels by the end of FEBRUARY/early MARCH, pending OMICRON recovery rates. We will continue to closely monitor in-tab levels and will evaluate and adjust field resources as needed. As of TODAY, we remain on track to maintain and deliver 41.6K installed homes by the end of Q1 2022.

"We are actively monitoring COVID infection rates in key panel markets, as well as any possible impact to our PPM inventory due to global supply chain challenges. We are confident that key learnings that have informed our contingency plans will further mitigate risk, improve immediate detection of potential quality escapes and allow us to move swiftly to ensure the accuracy and representativeness of our audience estimates."

