Keith Curry

Veteran programmer and personality KEITH R. EDWARDS (CURRY) has died. No details on the cause of his death have been made public at this time.

Most recently, CURRY had been OM at ALPHA MEDIA/AMARILLO. CURRY was living in AMARILLO at the time of his passing last week.

CURRY's career included runs at then CLEAR CHANNEL Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI, then REGENT Top 40 WDKS (106.1 KISS-FM)/EVANSVILLE, CUMULUS Top 40 WKFR/KALAMAZOO, CUMULUS Top 40 WDRQ/DETROIT and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WSNX/GRAND RAPIDS.

« see more Net News