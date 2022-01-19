Corite

Music platform CORITE is launching NFT products and services for artists and their fans to create a more engaging music landscape. CORITE manages all aspects of distribution and marketing to let musicians focus on their art and their fans. CORITE is based in STOCKHOLM, the same city that launched SPOTIFY.

CORITE creates a deeper relationship between artists and fans who receive partial payouts on streaming revenue based on the amount of money they contributed upfront to the project. CORITE also handles distribution to DSPs and marketing for the artists.

CORITE is a fan-powered record label alternative serving independent artists who want to own their creative freedom while putting more money in their pocket. Corite worked with each artist to ensure they have an NFT for each song and digital merchandise along with a play-to earn initiative with fan-powered tokens. It's backed by HITCO Co-Founders L.A. REID and CHARLES GOLDSTUCK. HITCO acquired a minority stake in CORITE as part of the partnership.

For more info on CORITE click here.





« see more Net News