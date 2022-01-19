JBE Triple A Summit Fest

HOLD FOR FA - Early registration is going on now through MARCH 15th for the JBE TRIPLE A SUMMIT FEST for a non-refundable rate of $349. The annual event takes place in BOULDER, COLORADO at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd through FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th. Evening shows are held at the city’s legendary FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.

The early registration rate increases on MARCH 16th, 2022. Your 2020 registration will be honored in 2022 if you purchased a registration and did not request a refund. Those still holding 2020 registrations will be contacted via email with a 2022 registration confirmation.

