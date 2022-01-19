(L-r): Haley Hey, Bo Balogun & Kyle Wilensky

RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS has announced three key new hires to join its entertainment company. KYLE WILENSKY will serve as VP/Music Touring & Artist Manager; BO BALOGUN will be Brand Narrative and Creative Executive, while HALEY HEY has joined as Manager for gaming talent, partnerships and strategy.

Commented RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS' PETER MICELLI, “Since its inception, RANGE has been committed to identifying trailblazers who have a unique understanding of our evolving media landscape. We are continuing an exciting expansion of our business in Gaming, Branded Content and Music with HALEY, BO and KYLE. We are incredibly lucky to collaborate with each of them as they help unlock global value for our clients in all areas of traditional and emerging business.”

WILENSKY will spearhead RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS’ new music touring division after a 17-year career as a touring agent at CAA, with a roster that included AVRIL LAVIGNE, GROUPLOVE, JAMESTOWN REVIVAL, KESHA, LUKAS NELSON, MODEST MOUSE, RYAN BINGHAM and THE HEAD AND THE HEART. He specialized in creating unique events and curated festivals around his clients including KESHA's WEIRD & WONDERFUL RAINBOW RIDE cruise and US OPEN OF SURVING presented by NIKE & HURLEY.

Said WILENSKY, "I am so excited to be joining the team at RANGE and working alongside an incredible group of people that includes many of my former colleagues from CAA and other talented experts from around the industry,. I am also thrilled to continue working with RYAN BINGHAM in a new capacity on his management team. I've worked with him for more than 10 years and our new partnership is a natural progression in our work together.”

BALOGUN is a strategic and creative professional with an established expertise in the brand marketing space. During his time at NIKE, he led insights-driven content strategy and experiential initiatives within its key global priorities of fitness training, global soccer, football and sportswear. He recently served as head of content for the podcasting platform “I Am Athlete,” featuring iconic athletes, celebrities and influencers.

HEY has a demonstrated history of success in the gaming, sports/esports, entertainment and consumer tech industry. She began her career in esports/gaming while working at NBA star RICK FOX's former esports organization ECHO FOX, with direct touchpoints on talent, partnerships, media and digital. Since joining RANGE, HEY has signed BROOKEAB, one of the leading female gamers of this generation.

Since its inception in late 2020, RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS represents such actors as EMILIA CLARKE, BRADLEY COOPER, GABRIELLE UNION, MICHAEL FASSBENDER, TOM HARDY, RAMY YOUSSEF, TARON EDGERTON and KEIRA KNIGHTLEY, directors MICHAEL BAY, M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN and ALMA HAR'EL as well as musicians MARIAH CAREY, JACK HARLOW, CORDAE, JUSTIN TRANTER, WALE, MIDLAND, D SMOKE, PARTYNEXTDOOR, MAX, HARV, NOVA WAV, SEAN DOUGLAS, DISCO BISCUITS and more.

