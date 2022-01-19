Gresham

SUMMITMEDIA KNOXVILLE has tapped COX MEDIA GROUP/ATHENS, GA Station Dir. KELSEY GRESHAM as the new Market President. She will succeed 18-year veteran Market President CHRIS PROTZMAN, who has announced his retirement as of TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st.

Said GRESHAM, “I am excited to return to the KNOXVILLE market and cluster that I managed in 2017 as LSM. This homecoming is both a personal and professional desire for me and my family. [SUMMITMEDIA Chairman/CEO CARL [PARMER]’s passion for the KNOXVILLE operation and our team members drove this perfect fit. I look forward to building on the success and achievements gained under PROTZ, and am honored to carry on the tradition of high performance at SUMMITMEDIA KNOXVILLE.”

Added PARMER, “We are very excited to have KELSEY return home to lead our incredible KNOXVILLE team."

The four-station cluster includes Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF), Classic Hits WNOX (AWESOME 93.1), Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5) and Top 40 WWST (STAR 102.1).

Said PROTZMAN, "CARL and I started this conversation last fall, and I am delighted with how all the pieces came together. As I transition into the next chapter of my professional life, I look forward to completing my work as Chairman Emeritus of our STATE BROADCAST ASSOCIATION, as well as advancing several non-profit projects near and dear to my heart. SUMMITMEDIA has pledged to support these efforts moving forward and I am deeply grateful for their support.”

Added PARMER, “CHRIS has done an outstanding job leading our KNOXVILLE cluster, and we wish him the very best as begins his next chapter. He was instrumental in helping choose his successor, and we couldn’t be more excited for our team."

