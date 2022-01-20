Sued By Texas AG

TEXAS Attorney General KEN PAXTON has filed suit against GOOGLE alleging that GOOGLE asked radio air personalities to endorse smartphones that they hadn't used or been provided. That's in violation of the TEXAS Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit focuses on OCTOBER 2019 and iHEARTMEDIA personalities in markets, including DALLAS and HOUSTON, being asked to record endorsements for GOOGLE's PIXEL 4 smartphones. The lawsuit does state that iHEARTMEDIA had told GOOGLE that it was a violation if the personalities had not used the phones. At the time, the smartphones had not yet been released.

GOOGLE is reviewing the suit.

This suit is the second suit filed by PAXTON against GOOGLE. In 2020, the TEXAS AG led states suing GOOGLE claiming there was an illegal monopoly of digital advertising.

US NEWS & WORLD REPORT has more.

