Done Deal

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA's Board Of Directors have approved the acquisition of the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES. CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA is the owner of NPR outlet WPEZ.

The deal is expected to close JANUARY 31. The CHICAGO SUN-TIMES would join WBEZ as a not-for profit subsidiary of CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA.

WBEZ and DAVE McKINNEY have details here.

