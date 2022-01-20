Alllison and Kennedy

Songwriters KURT ALLISON and TULLY KENNEDY have extended their publishing deals with BMG, where they originally signed in 2011. ALLISON and KENNEDY are longtime JASON ALDEAN band members, and have been recording and touring with him for the past 20 years.

The duo’s #1 catalog includes, most recently, three-week #1 “If I Didn’t Love You,” recorded by ALDEAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD, along with ALDEAN’s “Blame It On You" and DUSTIN LYNCH’s “Seein’ Red.” ALDEAN has also cut their songs “Like You Were Mine,” “Talk About Georgia,” “This Bar Don’t Work Anymore,” “Over You Again,” “That’s What Tequila Does” and his current single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak." The two also recently produced BBR MUSIC GROUP artist ALEXANDER LUDWIG’s self-titled debut EP, and wrote the track “Summer Crazy” with LUDWIG and JUSTIN WILSON.

“Working alongside KURT and TULLY has been amazing,” said BMG VP/Creative CHRIS OGLESBY. “Their skills as both producers and writers are second to none. I know I speak for all of BMG when I say we are honored to have them continue to be a part of our BMG family.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with BMG,” said KENNEDY. “We have a lot of history here, and feel like we are just getting started. The people here are first class and the best in the business.”

