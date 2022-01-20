The Smoker's Fest Club

Southern CALIFORNIA's THE SMOKER’S CLUB FEST has announced its lineup and KID CUDI, A$AP ROCKY, & PLAYBOI CARTI are set to headline. The Fest takes over GLEN HELEN AMPHITHEATER on SATURDAY, APRIL 30th. Others set to perform SCHOOLBOY Q, WIZ KHALIFA, 2 CHAINZ, FERG and more. The Festival will celebrate hip-hop as one of the leading forces in paving the way for cannabis culture becoming mainstream.

There will be a special presale beginning MONDAY, JANUARY 24th at 10a (PT) for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at smokersclubfest.com. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning MONDAY, JANUARY 24th at 2p (PT). Click here for the full lineup

