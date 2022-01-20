Froglear

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, Inc. (CRB) have named AUDACY KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE, CA afternoon co-host HEATHER FROGLEAR as the 2022 TOM RIVERS Humanitarian Award recipient. FROGLEAR will be recognized with the award during the New Faces of Country Music show, held during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, set for FEBRUARY 23-25 in NASHVILLE. She is being honored for her work on behalf of LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and numerous other organizations.

In addition, recipients of the CRB's RUSTY WALKER Scholarship are KFGE/LINCOLN APD/MD KYLE MATTHEWS, WLVK/FT. KNOX, KY Account Exec. SPENCER CAMPBELL and KGRT/LAS CRUCES, NM air personality MORGAN TAYLOR. The first-ever recipient of the LISA McKAY WOMEN IN RADIO Scholarship will be WCJC/MARION, IN APD/afternoon host JACQUELINE DUNN PAILIZZI.

Regarding FROGLEAR’s upcoming honor CRB/CRS Board President KURT JOHNSON said, "HEATHER is the kind of person this award was made for. She's not about prestige or celebrity, but she has lots of both and personally commits to using them for good. The power of her empathy raises the lives of people who need her. And we all need people like her. CRS is proud to recognize HEATHER's significant and very real service."

CRS Exec Dir. RJ CURTIS added, "CRS has a decades-long mantra of 'growth through sharing,' and today's award recipients fully live up to that spirit. TOM RIVERS was an unselfish and empathetic broadcaster whose humanitarian acts were done with sincerity and humility. HEATHER FROGLEAR is the perfect honoree for 2022 and lives up to TOM's namesake and legacy, as her impressive list of initiatives proves. RUSTY WALKER and LISA McKAY were two of our industry's most passionate and involved mentors, encouraging younger broadcast professionals to learn, excel and lead. CRS is proud to host these aspiring and deserving industry professionals in 2022, and we believe RUSTY and LISA would be proud."

