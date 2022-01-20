John McEuen's Book

BACKBEAT BOOKS will release “Will the Circle Be Unbroken: The Making Of A Landmark Album” by JOHN McEUEN this JUNE. McEUEN was the force behind the gathering of legendary NASHVILLE Bluegrass musicians who joined with his NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND to make the seminal album, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken," a three-disc set recorded in 1971 and released in 1972. The album will celebrate its 50th year in MARCH.

In the 256-page hardback book, McEUEN tells the story of the making of the album, discusses each of its 38 songs, and includes never-before-seen photos taken by the author and his brother, BILL McEUEN, who produced the album.

McEUEN won a GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2009 for his participation on friend STEVE MARTIN's "The Crow: New Songs for the Five-String Banjo," and received the 2016 Independent Music Award for Best Americana Album for his own solo project, “Made in Brooklyn.” He was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall Of Fame in 2017.

« see more Net News