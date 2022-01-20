Chad Bradley, Josh Hooper, Hannah Pfau

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH is launching an ALL-NEW RIVER MORNING SHOW on MONDAY (2/7). The search has been on since MARY O'BRIEN left at the end of NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/8).



The show will consist of Chief Content Officer/PD/Mornings JOSH HOOPER, along with current midday host CHAD BRADLEY, and transitioning from the Development Department/Overnights, HANNAH PFAU. The new morning show begins MONDAY (2/7).



HOOPER said, “As we push onward into the future of the Christian radio industry, personalities are the differentiator between us and the myriad competition, both on the radio and across other media platforms. CHAD, HANNAH and I, and our station leadership, are so excited to begin a new chapter of morning radio for the RIVER and for COLUMBUS. The NEW RIVER MORNING SHOW will be different than anything we’ve done in the past. We will have conversations; real life conversations that dive deep, make you laugh, make you laugh some more, make you think, make you ‘remember when,’ and make you feel. Our goal for this show is to reach our current audience in a new way and usher in a NEW audience to the RIVER and Christian radio...a new audience that will experience the hope we have in JESUS in practical ways. In addition, we can’t wait to ramp up engagement with listeners and followers across our social media platforms. CHAD and HANNAH are incredible and creative on-air talents, and I can’t wait to get started! This is going to be super fun and impactful!”



BRADLEY shared, “Words cannot describe how excited I am to be joining these two incredibly bright and talented individuals on the morning show. Is this real life?”



PFAU added, “I’m crazy honored and thrilled to have the privilege of being a friend to CENTRAL OHIO. Sharing off-the-cuff conversations full of laughter, blunders and tears is what friendship is all about and, holy moly pinch me, we get to that with the community we love. Prayers appreciated for the numerous mornings I will now be spending in a small box with the very talented goofballs, JOSH HOOPER and CHAD BRADLEY. Very blessed and excited to begin this new adventure!”



Current evening hosts, GREG MURRAY and LAURALEE, will split the midday time slot.



An announcement for evenings on THE RIVER will be made shortly.

