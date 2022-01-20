Adele (Photo: Simon Emmett / Sony)

ADELE has postponed her LAS VEGAS residency at the COLOSSEUM OF LAS VEGAS CAESARS PALACE HOTEL indefinitely due to COVID-related production delays, according to a tearful video she posted on INSTAGRAM. "All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon,” she wrote, as reported in VARIETY.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," she said in the video. "We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry."

WEEKENDS WITH ADELE was scheduled to start tonight (1/21), with two shows each weekend through SATURDAY, APRIL 16th for 12 weeks. Aside from two dates in LONDON's HYDE PARK next summer, these were the only live concert dates to promote her recent "30" album release.

Click here to see her emotional announcement on social media.

