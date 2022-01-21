New Additions

ARC SOFTWARE, the affiliate relations platform developed by JASON BAILEY, has added two new producers, BROADCAST RADIO USA and GEN3 ENTERTAINMENT. BROADCAST RADIO USA is home to MYRIAD AUTOMATION and BROADCAST RADIO. GEN3 ENTERTAINMENT produces NASHVILLE MINUTE. ARC SOFTWARE has also added a new intention form feature for users.

BROADCAST RADIO USA Pres. LIAM BURKE commented, "The ARC platform has provided invaluable insight into the complex U.S. broadcasting sector and allowed us to prioritize both technical and marketing resources."

GEN3 ENTERTAINMENT Pres. JACK WARREN added, "ARC has opened up a whole new chapter for us by providing, finally, an all-in-one solution for dynamic market research. The platform has quickly become the centerpiece of our strategic planning."

ARC Founder and CEO JASON BAILEY said, "First, its an honor to welcome these great companies to our software family. ARC changes the game for producers and radio networks alike with an end-to-end affiliate solution second to none. Second..our new intention form feature is out of this world! If you have live events, live broadcasts or any need for stations to signup online for your products…this is going to change your life!"

For more information check out www.arcsoftware.us.

