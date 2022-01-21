Loken (Photo: LinkedIn)

The RECORDING ACADEMY brings aboard JOHN LOKEN as EVP/Marketing. LOKEN will report to COO BRANDEN CHAPMAN. LOKEN joins from ENDEAVOR/IMG EVENTS where he was SVP/Consumer Marketing.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. commented, "I am delighted to have JOHN join the RECORDING ACADEMY as our Executive Vice President of Marketing. We are excited to see JOHN's innovative expertise in brand storytelling take the ACADEMY to new heights as the organization continues to break new ground in our global presence."

