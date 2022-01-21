Collins (Photo: David McClister)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter KARLEY SCOTT COLLINS. The newcomer's debut track, "Heavenly," is set to be released on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th. The FLORIDA native, who is signed to WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC for publishing, painted the background in the cover art for her upcoming single.

“I am so thrilled and excited to join the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Family,” said COLLINS. “From the second I met [Chairman/CEO] RANDY [GOODMAN] and the entire team at SONY, they’ve supported me and my vision for my songs wholeheartedly. I couldn’t be more grateful for this new adventure with them or ask for a better team.”

« see more Net News