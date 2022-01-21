Live Nirvana NFT Images For Sell In February For Charity

POP LEGENDZ is set to sell rare early live images of NIRVANA as NFTs on FEBRUARY 20th honoring KURT COBAIN’s 55th birthday. The NFTs are 28 never-before-seen images from a 1991 club gig just days after the release of their landmark NEVERMIND album. Proceeds from the sale will go to the TREVOR PROJECT and GRID ALTERNATIVES.

These one-of-a-kind NFTs are available on POP LEGENDZ website, a gateway site to the RARIBLE platform where these NFTs are minted. POP LEGENDZ is selling these unforgettable moments directly to fans and collectors alike, with the ability to purchase items at auction with a cryptocurrency wallet, or with either cryptocurrency or a credit card for items in the sale.

FAITH WEST, the photographer who took the original pictures in 1991, said, “At the club that night, the air was thick with anticipation. There was a buzz of excitement that said something awesome was about to transpire. Also, there was a sense of joy emanating from COBAIN in his raucous guitar licks and the transcendent longing of his vocals…I can still hear the echo of the fuzzy guitar, and feel the energy in the room, when I recall it now, three decades later.”

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News