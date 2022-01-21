Adams, Sprague, Hahn, Jukes

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN has announced that KIOI & KYLD (WILD 94.7)/SAN FRANCISCO and KKRZ (Z100)/PORTLAND PD MARK ADAMS, and WJMN (JAM'N 94.5) & WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON VP/Programming DYLAN SPRAGUE have been named VPs/CHR.

Meanwhile, WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK APD/MD, WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK APD, and WKFS (KISS 107.1)/CINCINNATI PD CARA HAHN and WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI PD TAYLOR JUKES are adding duties as CHR Brand Coordinators.

In a memo to the team, POLEMAN noted, “As VP/CHR, MARK and DYLAN will work closely with our EVPPs and programmers on CHR station strategic plans, oversee CHR custom and format centers, company-wide tools and resources, as well as working with the music industry. At the same time, CARA and TAYLOR will be joining our format brain trust, focusing on iHEART custom and format center music rotations and programming strategy.

“MARK and DYLAN are two of the most successful CHR programmers of all time, having led their home stations at KYLD/SF and WXKS/BOSTON to record-breaking ratings over the past decade. Both are fantastic leaders with a wealth of experience and vision for the future of the format. MARK has been a programmer for more than 25 years across multiple formats in markets including SAN DIEGO, MILWAUKEE, PORTLAND, HOUSTON, and SAN FRANCISCO. DYLAN has had a similarly impressive track record in competitive markets like ATLANTA, BOSTON, KANSAS CITY and DENVER.

ADAMS told ALL ACCESS, “I’m very grateful to both TOM POLEMAN and (iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group COO) BRAD HARDIN for their leadership and trust. From our CHR brand team to every one of our programmers, I believe we have the absolute best in the industry at iHEARTMEDIA. It’s a real honor to assume a format leadership role for this group. I’m also thrilled to have such a terrific partner in DYLAN, and I’m excited about the future for our stations and the format.”

SPRAGUE commented to ALL ACCESS, “The iHEART CHR family is a collection of the most talented programmers in the industry. It is an honor to lead them, and, alongside MARK ADAMS and our Brand Team, help guide the format into the future. Many thanks to TOM POLEMAN and BRAD HARDIN for their trust and guidance. Their vision, iHEART’s incredible resources and our all-star CHR talent have us well-positioned as we navigate new challenges and exciting opportunities ahead.”

POLEMAN noted, “TAYLOR and CARA are joining the team, bringing fresh perspectives, insights and creativity. Under TAYLOR JUKES’ innovative leadership at Y100 over the last 3 years, ratings have flourished and WHYI has grown from a 17th place ranking (A25-54) in early 2019, to a consistent Top 5 position in 2021. Over the past few years, CARA has developed into one of our smartest emerging programmers as APD/MD of Z100 in NEW YORK. Both will make important contributions to the continued growth of the iHEART CHR platform.”

HAHN commented to ALL ACCESS, “I’m honored to be a part of the CHR Brand Team and to be working alongside the best programmers in the business. I’m excited to work with this team to deliver a more incredible on-air product for our listeners across the country.”

JUKES told ALL ACCESS, “It’s an honor to be among the great minds on the iHEART CHR Brand team, and exciting to help shape the future of Top 40 with this incredible group. Thanks MARK, DYLAN and TOM for the opportunity!”

« see more Net News