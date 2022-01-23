Starts 2/14

After a long search, RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian HIS RADIO NETWORK welcomes HARILYN MACOSKO as PM DRive/Promotions. She left HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON as Group Promotions Director for KSBJ, as well as, sister brands Christian CHR online stream NGEN, podcast platform HOPE ON DEMAND, and Christian Hispanic VIDA UNIDA.



MACOSKO shared, "I am so blessed to start this new journey with HIS RADIO! It’s like a homecoming for me coming back to the CAROLINAS. I truly believe the story that GOD is writing about each of our lives is an adventure and I’m excited about starting this next chapter with HIS RADIO."



OM ROB DEMPSEY said "I am thrilled to have HARILYN as a part of the family. Her on-air personality will instantly connect with people. Plus, her experience will help enhance and grow our promotions and street team".



Her first day is MONDAY (2/14).

« see more Net News