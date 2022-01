Life and business in general are harder than ever for a variety of reasons – COVID-19, the economy and the uncertainty that lies ahead. Radio is certainly not an easy business, and AUDACY Chairman, President & CEO DAVID FIELD understands that all too well. On MARCH 30th of last year ENTERCOM rebranded as AUDACY affecting over 230 radio stations in 47 markets nationwide which generate in excess of $1.5 billion in revenues.

Since that time FIELD and his team have made significant personnel and operational changes in programming and technology to run a more cost-efficient company. That includes a number of format changes in some major markets, the hiring and firing of programmers and personalities, as well as a newly structured national programming department to monitor and implement these new systems and efficiencies.

Make sure that you are on-hand to watch this one-on-one conversation with DAVID FIELD and JOEL DENVER.

You will want to make sure that you are on-hand to watch this one-on-one conversation with DAVID FIELD and ALL ACCESS President & Publisher JOEL DENVER for a look at DAVID’s vision for AUDACY’s radio, podcasting, and digital platforms in the year ahead and for the next five years.

Make your plans to register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 now.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

« see more Net News