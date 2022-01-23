Mac

PD/midday host KELLY MAC has resigned as PD for CUMULUS MEDIA Urban KTCX (MAGIC 102.5)/BEAUMONT, TX. She'd been with the station for 3 years.

MAC told ALL ACCESS, "It’s been an honor to be a part of the very talented, unique, and hardworking CUMULUS/BEAUMONT team. I'm extremely proud and pleased with the work we’ve done collectively to enhance the overall branding, ratings, and revenue of KTCX online, on air, and in the community. Serving on this team & the community has been rewarding and very fulfilling & I’ll forever be thankful for the experience and opportunity. A special thanks to KENNY SMOOV for his solid leadership, guidance & coaching."

Her career includes 20+ years of branding, on air, digital and programming experience. For voice tracking, VO, on air positions, or PD opportunities, she can be reached at BookKellyMac@gmail.com.

