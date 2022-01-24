Frandsen

The PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES have a vacancy in their radio booth for the upcoming (if not locked out) season with the exit of color commentator KEVIN FRANDSEN to join the WASHINGTON NATIONALS telecasts on regional sports cable television network MASN.

FRANDSEN, who has hosted on CUMULUS Sports KNBR/SAN FRANCISCO and played for both the PHILLIES and NATS in his nine-season major league career, was one of a rotation of radio analysts hired by the PHILLIES in 2018 to handle road games alongside SCOTT FRANZKE when LARRY ANDERSEN cut back his schedule to do only home games; he was upped to solo analyst with FRANZKE for road games in 2019.

At MASN, FRANDSEN will work alongside BOB CARPENTER, replacing F.P. SANTANGELO. The PHILLIES, who air on a network headed by AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA, have not announced plans for filling FRANDSEN's seat for 2022.

