Boortz

NEAL BOORTZ is returning to radio, but with a commentary, not a show, with his "BOORTZ REPORT" getting daily airings on DICKEY BROADCASTING COMPANY News-Talk WFOM-A- W292EV (XTRA 106.3FM)/ATLANTA. The feature will air on the right-wing talk station throughout each weekday, and BOORTZ, the former syndicated host and longtime host at WRNG-A, WGST-A, and WSB-A/ATLANTA will also call into "THE MORNING XTRA" with TUG COWART and SCOTT "RHINO" RHEINHOLD once a week.

“We are excited to announce the return of NEAL BOORTZ to the ATLANTA market on XTRA 106.3FM,” said Pres. DAVID DICKEY. “His voice has entertained and informed generations of Atlantans, and will now continue to do so on XTRA 106.3FM and streaming on the XTRA app. NEAL is an accomplished broadcaster who will bring a unique and important perspective to XTRA 106.3FM’s line-up and to our loyal listeners. And NEAL’s addition to the XTRA line-up further fuels the fast growth of this incredible radio station.”

BOORTZ said, “The opportunity to be stridently un-WOKE and to stir things up during a crucial election year just couldn’t be passed up. Let’s have some fun.“

« see more Net News