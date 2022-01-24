Garrison

BENNETT RADIO GROUP Country WOXO-WIGY-F (COUNTRY 92.7 & 100.7)/LEWISTON, ME has tapped former BINNIE MEDIA Country WTHT (99.9 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, ME PD/afternoon host COREY GARRISON for PD/afternoon host and cluster Traffic Director duties.

"COREY has a great passion for Country music and the state of MAINE," said BENNETT RADIO GROUP owner STAN BENNETT. “He brings energy, fresh perspective and industry experience that will help elevate the WOXO brand. I could not be happier to welcome him to the BENNETT RADIO GROUP family.”

“I want to thank STAN and ALISON BENNETT for the opportunity to be part of the WOXO family and its communities," said GARRISON, who left WTHT last SEPTEMBER and previously worked at BLUEBERRY BROADCASTING Classic Hits WABK-WBAK-WBKA (BIG 104)/LEWISTON, ME. "It’s going to be a fun ride."

