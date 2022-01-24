Ammons

CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS OM/PD and AC WNTR (107.9 THE MIX)-Sports WXNT-A (CBS SPORTS 1430) OM J.R. AMMONS' next stop, hinted by ALL ACCESS on FRIDAY (NET NEWS 1/21), is KANSAS CITY, where he will serve as OM at AUDACY's music stations, Active Rock KQRC (98.9 THE ROCK), Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5), Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF), and Hot AC KZPT (997 THE POINT), and as Brand Manager of WDAF and KZPT, effective FEBRUARY 1st. In the latter role, he succeeds MIKE KENNEDY, who departed in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 11/9/21).

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome JR back to AUDACY to lead our collection of music brands here in KANSAS CITY” said SVP/Market Mgr. ROXANNE MARATI. “His extensive background operating multiple stations will position him for success, and we look forward to working alongside him in this next chapter of his career.”

“I'm so thankful for the 11 years I've spent in INDIANAPOLIS; we've had so much fun, made so many lifelong friends and had so much success,” said AMMONS, who previously worked in KANSAS CITY at KMXV (MIX 93.3). “But the opportunity to come back to AUDACY and work with ROXANNE was simply too good to pass up. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the team she's building in KANSAS CITY.”

