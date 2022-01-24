Davis

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE’s JORDAN DAVIS for jumping from #3 to the #1 spot this week on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his single, “Buy Dirt,” featuring CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN.

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MCA NASHVILLE SVP KATIE DEAN; UMG VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MCA Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BRIANA GALLUCCIO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion MIRANDA McDONALD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNA WIDMER, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion DONNA JO PASSUNTINO, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MICHELLE TYRRELL and Coord./Promotion SHANNON HOGAN.

« see more Net News