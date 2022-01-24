SPOTIFY's most listened-to artist in the world, BAD BUNNY has announced his first stadium tour for the US and LATIN AMERICA. The BAD BUNNY: WORLD'S HOTTEST TOUR kicks off on AUGUST 5th at CAMPING WORLD STADIUM in ORLANDO, FL, making stops in MIAMI, CHICAGO, NEW YORK and more before wrapping at SOFI STADIUM in LOS ANGELES on SEPTEMBER 30th, then heading out to LATIN AMERICA in OCTOBER. Joining BAD BUNNY as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY-nominated DJ and Record Producer, ALESSO and ten-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, DIPLO.

Tickets for this stadium tour will go on pre-sale beginning WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26 at 12p local time. They will go on sale to the general public beginning FRIDAY, JANUARY 28th at 12p local time on worldshottesttour.com.

