Acquisition Effective Immediately

BANYAN SOFTWARE has announced the acquisition of MR. MASTER INC., the compliance and content distribution software that provides radio the tools to reach 100 percent advertising accountability and partners with influential ownership groups in the industry including IHEARTMEDIA, CUMULUS MEDIA, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC., AUDACY, and COX MEDIA GROUP as well as networks including PREMIERE NETWORKS, WESTWOOD ONE, SKYVIEW NETWORKS, COMPASS MEDIA, ADLARGE MEDIA, KEY NETWORKS, TOTAL TRAFFIC and WEATHER NETWORK, AURN, GO NETWORKS and USRN.MR.

MASTER joins BANYAN's growing portfolio of media companies which includes VCREATIVE and COUNTERPOINT SOFTWARE. The acquisition is effective immediately.

MR. MASTER is home to its AUTOMATION IMPORT MANAGER (AIM) software. With more than 5,000 affiliates, AIM software processes more than 1 million spots per week as well as short and longform programming for the radio industry. AIM is a complete end-to-end production, traffic and compliance solution that brings the clarity and speed of digital media to radio.

CEO/BANYAN SOFTWARE DAVID BERKAL said, "The MR. MASTER team has deep network radio software expertise and has spent over two decades developing market leading products that serve the unique needs of its long-standing customers. We are excited to welcome MR. MASTER into the BANYAN family of companies and look forward to supporting the company’s future growth in the coming years.”

Pres. and Founder/MR. MASTERS STU JACOBS added, "We have a great team and product that radio has embraced as its go-to traffic and production workflow solution and partnering with BANYAN marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. I am thrilled to stay on as CEO and work alongside BANYAN as we continue to build on the foundation of client-centered innovation and services that has made MR. MASTER so exceptional. Equally important is the opportunity to leverage additional resources, fueling our continued growth.”

