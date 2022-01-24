Retiring

Longtime talk radio producer ALAN PETERSON has announced his retirement from the radio business, effective MARCH 11th.

PETERSON, who has spent the last 18 years engineering or producing weekend talk programming for RADIO AMERICA, including “THE PET SHOW WITH WARREN ECKSTEIN”, “INTELLIGENT MEDICINE WITH DR. RONALD HOFFMAN”, “LIBERTY NATION”, “TECH IT OUT,” and “EAT DRINK SMOKE,” co-created the "DORK-A-PELLAS" comedy jingle service (now part of DAN O'DAY's L.A. AIR FORCE) and served as Technical Dir. at RADIO WORLD. He dubbed himself "The Other ALAN PETERSON" to distinguish himself from the now-retired talk radio programmer/consultant and R&R News-Talk editor of the same name.

PETERSON tells ALL ACCESS that he is retiring to WILLIAMSBURG, VA, joking that he "will probably offer to board-op the Sunday polka show at a local AM’er" out of boredom.

