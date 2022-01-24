Hosts Named

ROSS MATHEWS, the podcaster and television personality, and "DYING FOR SEX" host/creator NIKKI BOYER will co-host THE PODCAST ACADEMY’s second annual AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO (THE AMBIES) show, streaming from LOS ANGELES' MAYAN THEATER live on YOUTUBE and TWITCH on MARCH 22nd at 9p (ET).

In a press release, MATTHEWS, who came to fame on "THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO" and currently hosts "STRAIGHT TALK WITH ROSS MATHEWS" and appears on "THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW" and "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE," and BOYER, also an actress and host of a new podcast "CALL ME CURIOUS" and winner of last year's AMBIE for Podcast of the Year, joked, “As former lovers, it will certainly be awkward for us to work together, but we’re professionals and refuse to let our unbridled passion get in the way of us hosting the AMBIE AWARDS this year. We can’t wait!”

“The chemistry that ROSS and NIKKI share on their podcast is undeniable,” said PODCAST ACADEMY Chairman and TENDERFOOT TV Pres. DONALD ALBRIGHT. “Their charm, wit, and humor will certainly make for an evening of laughter as we honor the best of the best in the industry. We can’t wait to bring them from behind the mic to in front of the camera for all audiences to see at THE AMBIES.”

Nominations for the awards will be announced on FEBRUARY 14th.

