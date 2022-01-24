Ernest is most added

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' ERNEST for earning 53 new MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "Flower Shops," featuring labelmate MORGAN WALLEN, making it the most added song at Country radio. The song now has a total of 83 stations on board.

Kudos to BIG LOUD SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, VP/Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, Dir./National Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dirs./SOUTHEAST Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and DUANE HOBSON, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER and Coord./Promotion KELLEY BROCK.





« see more Net News