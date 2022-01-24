New Show

ABBA founding member BJÖRN ULVAEUS, has launched BJÖRN FROM ABBA AND FRIENDS on APPLE MUSIC HITS. The show airs at 3p (ET) weekdays and is available on demand.

The inaugural episode featured guest NILE RODGERS; upcoming guests include playwright CATHERINE JOHNSON (who wrote the book of the musical "MAMMA MIA!") and JOHAN RENCK, creative director for the forthcoming ABBA concerts.

ULVAEUS said, "I’m excited to be bringing the show to APPLE MUSIC HITS because I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time -- almost 40 years -- because I don’t understand it myself. Sometimes, when I see the number of albums we’ve sold -- which they say is around almost 400 million -- I can intellectually grasp that, but emotionally I never have been able to, because I don’t know why all this happened. I just know that we wrote our songs as best we could, and then recorded them as best as we could, and that was it. What happened afterwards was a phenomenon that I never quite understood. But maybe my guests here on this series will help me to understand it. Maybe they have some input that I’ve waited for for so long. I’ve talked to several people about this already, of course, but no one has come up with a really good answer, so I think that is, in essence, is what this series is about. It’s about finally getting some questions that I’ve had for a long time answered."

