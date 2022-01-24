Billie Eilish, 'don't smile at me'

INTERSCOPE RECORDS will commemorate its 30th anniversary with a new museum exhibit, "Artists Inspired By Music: INTERSCOPE Reimagined," featuring original works of visual art inspired by some of the label's most iconic artists, created exclusively for new vinyl releases.

The artwork will now be available for purchase in the form of limited-edition vinyl records, exclusively on livestream shopping platform NTWRK.

Beginning JANUARY 27th, a total of 57 iconic INTERSCOPE albums, each bearing one of the original artworks, will be available for purchase in sets of 100 each. Delivered in a custom GUCCI box, the albums are priced at $2,500 each.

Both INTERSCOPE and NTWRK have committed to donating 100% of the net profits from the project to the IOVINE AND YOUNG FOUNDATION, which is building a school in SOUTH LOS ANGELES.

Artists whose works are featured in the vinyl series include KENDRICK LAMAR, DR. DRE, BILLIE EILISH, LADY GAGA, EMINEM, U2, NINE INCH NAILS, 2PAC, MARY J. BLIGE and LANA DEL REY.

The project came about due to the close friendship between INTERSCOPE RECORDS co-founder JIMMY IOVINE and NETWORK CEO AARON LEVANT. As one of the first backers for the NTWRK app (alongside DRAKE, LeBRON JAMES and FOOLOCKER), IOVINE invested in NTWRK's digital model of daily product drops and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators.

