Cardi B (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

CARDI B has won a million-dollar lawsuit in a defamation verdict against LATASHA KEBE, who was found liable for her YOUTUBE videos and social media posts.

The verdict awarded the singer 1.25m in damages, but the total could go higher. More hearings will take place today to determine whether KEBE owes punitive damages or is requiredto reimburse CARDI B's legal expenses.

CARDI B originally sued KEBE in 2019 over videos that contained shocking claims about the rapper, including that she had herpes, was a proustite at one point, cheated on her husband and done hard drugs.

The trial took place in GEORGIA federal court, during which both women testfied.

In addition to defamation, the jury also held KEBE liable for invasion of privacy, portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

