Lineup Released

THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, ZAC BROWN BAND, MAREN MORRIS, DUSTIN LYNCH, JIMMIE ALLEN, SCOTTY McCREERY, and CODY JOHNSON are among the acts scheduled to appear at the ninth annual IHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL on MAY 7th at the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX. The show will be hosted by iHEARTMEDIA syndicated morning show host BOBBY BONES.

“Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL each and every year,” said iHEARTCOUNTRY EVP/Programming ROD PHILLIPS. “We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year’s show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN for the first time.”

iHEARTMEDIA’s more than 150 Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets, and it will also stream on iHeartRadio.com starting at 7p (CT).

