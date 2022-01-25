Here's The Story...

BARRY WILLIAMS and CHRISTOPHER KNIGHT will recap episodes of "THE BRADY BUNCH" on a new podcast from ED MANN's WYNNEFIELD PRODUCTIONS, INC. "THE REAL BRADY BROS." is set for a FEBRUARY 1st debut, with a trailer out now.

MANN, who is serving as Exec. Producer, said, “There isn’t a day that goes by when something BRADY doesn’t happen in the media, and with the interest in recaps in the podcast space rising , we wanted to find a new way to have fans understand the show and learn more about CHRIS, BARRY and everyone associated with the program in as personal a way as possible. This podcast is it.”

WILLIAMS (a/k/a Greg Brady) said, "What a gas! These BRADY episodic re-caps are fun and make me feel like a teenager. Family trust, communication, value lessons, and a good ol’ fashioned Mike Brady lecture… some things never go out of style. Doing THE REAL BRADY BROS with CHRIS KNIGHT is less like looking back and more like re-living it."

KNIGHT, who played Peter Brady, added, “After 50+ years of being a BRADY you’d think there wouldn’t be anything new to discover. Yet with endless childhood memories baked into my experience performing the role of Peter and living as his avatar all these years, there is still so much there to explore and laugh over.”

The show, produced by JORDAN FEHR, is being produced in association with WORKHOUSE MEDIA and is distributed by RED CIRCLE. Reach MANN at ed@manngroupradio.com or (310) 346-4991.

