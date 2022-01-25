You'll Not Want To Miss This One

COLEMAN INSIGHTS' fourth CONTEMPORARY MUSIC SUPERSTUDY is back at the virtual ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, APRIL 20th-21st. Join us for this important presentation at 11a (PT) on THURSDAY, APRIL 21st. As with the previous CONTEMPORARY MUSIC SUPERSTUDIES there are so many questions to be answered, like:

Will "Shape Of You" by ED SHEERAN test #1 overall for the third straight year? Will Country music rebound? Will Hip Hop/R&B gain strength after a strong SUPERSTUDY 3? After last study's pandemic-year results were "frozen in time", did contemporary tastes evolve in 2021?

1,000 12- to 54-year-old listeners in the UNITED STATES and CANADA were surveyed using THE COLEMAN INSIGHTS FACT360 STRATEGIC MUSIC TEST PLATFORM. They will discuss the most-consumed songs of 2021 by radio airplay, streaming, and sales with the help of MRC DATA.

Mark your schedule so that you don't miss COLEMAN INSIGHTS President WARREN KURTZMAN, EVP/Senior Consultant JOHN BOYNE, and EVP/Senior Consultant SAM MILKMAN THURSDAY, APRIL 21 at 11a (PDT) as they reveal the findings from the benchmark study of contemporary music tastes distilled from the CONTEMPORARY MUSIC SUPERSTUDY 4.

KURTZMAN noted, “What we love about ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is its focus on moving forward. There is a concerted effort to bring together important voices and visions to improve the industry and stay on top of the changing habits and trends of audio consumers. That’s why it makes perfect sense to debut the findings of the CONTEMPORARY MUSIC SUPERSTUDY at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT each year.”

