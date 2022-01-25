Holiday '21 PPM Ratings

On the third book of CHRISTMAS my true love gave to me…well, we can be reasonably sure it wasn’t three French hens, whatever those are. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the poultry experts, among other things, from XTRENDS – bring you the HOLIDAY survey. A gleeful romp that began on DECEMBER 9th and reached its demise on JANUARY 5th. If we’re doing our math correctly – and we better be – this means that of the 28 days of the survey, 17 of them were contaminated by the foul stench of BURL IVES. So it was a mostly HOLIDAY book. Let’s see what carnage Santa has wrought.

NEW YORK: Big Number For The Big Guy

To the surprise of absolutely no one, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was once again the market leader 6+. No lumps of coal in their stocking as the station hit double digits (9.7-11.2), though it could not quite match last year’s 12.8 share. The holiday spirit was strong with MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS. No, the station was not playing performance-enhancing music, but its regular format kept it at #2 for the sixth straight survey (5.8-6.2). AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS inched up to #3 (4.5-4.6), while SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) dipped to #4 (5.1-4.5). Breaking into the top five was AUDACY News WINS-A (1010 WINS) with its best book in over a year (3.8-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) slipped from a tie at #5 to #6 (4.2-4.1) and was tied again, this time with cluster mate iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU (3.9-4.1). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) dropped from the tie at #5 to #8 (4.2-4.0). WLTW was easily the cume leader again (4,084,000-4,494,300) – an increase of 10.0%. The market fell by 1.4%.

WLTW crashed through the double-digit barrier 25-54 to easily claim the demo championship, though it fell short of last year’s number. WSKQ repeated at #2, though it returned a good portion of last survey’s large increase. WHTZ stepped up to #3 with a small increase, while WKTU dipped to #4 despite a slight gain. WBLS ended a three-book slide as it advanced from #7 to #5, while AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) stepped down to #6 with its smallest share since JUNE.

It was a runaway victory for WLTW 18-34 as the station corralled a double-digit share. WBLS repeated at #2 with a small increase yet was better than three shares off the lead. WHTZ moved up to #3 with a slight gain. This pushed WKTU – which had a modest decrease – down to #4. Two archrivals traded places. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) stepped up to #5 despite a slight decrease. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) dipped to #6 with its lowest total since AUGUST. WWPR went from leading its nemesis by a half share to trailing it by a similar number.

As with the three previous demos, WLTW was both #1 and in double digits 18-49. WSKQ remained the #2 station, though it returned all of last survey’s solid increase. WHTZ stood alone at #3 as it bounced back from a down book. WKTU stepped up to #4 with its largest share in over a year, while WBLS moved up to #5 as it, too, rebounded from a down book. WWPR fell from a tie at #3 to #8 with its smallest share since JULY.

LOS ANGELES: Jingle Bells Rock …

And they likely roll, as well. Things were certainly rolling for iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST. The station was #1 6+ for the sixth straight survey (11.6-13.4). Though it fell short of last year’s number (13.9), here’s a fun fact: the station’s HOLIDAY share was bigger than the next three stations combined! AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) was in second place for the fifth book in a row but with its smallest share in over a year (4.9-4.4). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) stepped up from a tie at #5 to #3 as it halted a five-book slide (3.8-4.3). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) slipped to #4 (4.5-4.2), while AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) dipped to #6 (3.8-3.6). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM) was down from that #5 tie to #6 with its lowest mark since MARCH (3.8-3.6). KOST was the cume leader again with a 16.8% increase (3,055,500-3,570,100). The market shrank by 1.7%.

For the fourth consecutive survey, KOST was #1 25-54. It was solidly in double digits and beat last year’s number by about a half share. KBIG had a small decrease as it remained at #2. However, it was forced to share as KLVE moved up from #5, once again stopping a five-book slide. KIIS repeated at #4 with a slight decrease, while UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSCA (LA 101.9) went from a tie at #10 to #5 with its best book in over a year. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (LA RAZA 97.9) was close behind at #6, while KRTH slid four slots to #7 with its lowest total in over a year.

KOST broke into double-digit territory 18-34 as it pulled away from the rest of the field. Both KIIS and KSCA had their best books in over a year. KIIS was up to #2, while KSCA leapt from a tie at #9 to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) stayed at #4 with a small decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) moved up to #5 with its highest share in over a year. KBIG dipped to #7 with a slight loss, while KRTH fell from #2 to #10.

Though KOST could not match last year’s 18-49 number, the station did improve from last survey and pretty much lapped the field. KLVE went from #5 to #2 as it ended that five-book slide but stood better than six shares behind the leader. KIIS and KBIG remained at #3 and #4, respectively. Both stations had slight decreases. KSCA jumped from a tie at #8 to #5 as it ended a two-book slump. It just edged out KLAX, which stepped up to #6. KRTH dropped from #2 to #8.

CHICAGO: Santa Is LIT

For the third book in a row, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) was the 6+ leader. The station featured their selection of holiday tunes during all three books and ended up with a rather large share (11.8-14.4). This edged out last year’s 14.3 share. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) moved up from a tie at #3 to #2 (5.1-5.9), while AUDACY News WBBM-A slipped to #3 (5.7-5.6). Two stations met up at #4. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ stepped down from the tie at #3 (5.1-4.8), while HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) advanced from #6 as it regained all of last survey’s large share loss (4.0-4.8). It seems that the one station that bears the brunt of Santa’s wrath every season is HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX). Sure enough, the station posted its lowest share in over a year (4.4-2.9) as it dropped from #5 into a tie at #9 with UNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7FM) (2.7-2.9). WLIT increased its cume by a whopping 24.6% to remain #1 in that category (2,058,200-2,565,000). The market was off by 2.1%.

WLIT actually improved its previous double-digit share by a lot as it remained #1 25-54. It was nearly a share stronger than the previous year. For the rest of the market there was utter chaos. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) repeated at #2 as it ended a two-book slide. Two stations that had been previously forming a bond at #7 greatly improved their rankings. WVAZ was up to #3 as it ended a four-book slide, while iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5) was up to #4 with its highest share in over a year. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) stepped up to #5 and was just ahead of a couple of stations that made bold moves. WPPN went from a tie at #11 to #6, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI advanced from a tie at #14 to #7. The gap between the #3 and #7 stations was merely a half share. Meanwhile, WTMX and CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS dropped out of the top five and landed in a five-way traffic jam at #8. WBEZ posted its lowest number in over a year as it fell from a tie at #4 to #13.

Though WLIT fell a bit short of last year’s 18-34 number, the station was up from DECEMBER as it completely dominated the market with another double-digit share. WKSC stood alone at #2, while WGCI rose from a tie at #4 to #3. Both stations were flat. WVAZ leapt from #10 to #4 as it ended a three-book slide. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX rebounded from a down book to move up to #5, while AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B96) slipped from the #4 tie to #6 with its lowest mark since JULY. WTMX dropped from a tie at #2 to #13.

WLIT completed the demo sweep with a strong double-digit share from the 18-49 crowd. The station also bested last year’s final tally. WOJO was in second place again as it ended a somewhat steep two-book slide. Two stations that had been hanging out at #5 moved up. WVAZ landed at #3, while WPPN made it up to #4. Two stations heading in opposite directions collided at #5. WKSC slipped from #3 with its lowest score since JULY, while WGCI advanced from #12 as it bounced back from a down book. WTMX fell from #4 and into a tie at #10 with WBEZ.

SAN FRANCISCO: Halls, Decked

After coming up a bit short last survey, Santa and his evil minions pushed BONNEVILLE AC KOIT up to #1 6+ (7.9-11.1). The station came up a little short of last year’s number (11.3) but managed to push KQED INC N/T KQED to #2 for the first time in exactly a year (8.6-7.9). AUDACY News KCBS-A repeated at #3 (6.7-6.7). That trio of stations was well ahead of the rest of the field. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) stepped up to #4 with its fourth up book in a row (3.8-3.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) slipped to #5 with its lowest share in exactly a year (4.1-3.5). It was tied with USC Classical KDFC, which advanced from a tie at #9 (3.2-3.5). KOIT’s cume lead got even bigger, thanks to an increase of 24.3% (1,288,100-1,601,700). The market was down 1.6%.

KOIT was #1 25-54 for the second book in a row but could not reach that vaunted double-digit space. Still, it had nearly a four-share lead over KQED, which repeated at #2 but with a modest decrease. KIOI was up two slots to #3 with its highest share in over a year, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) repeated at #4 as it ended a two-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL was up to #5, thanks to a slight increase, while AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) slid to #6 with its smallest share in over a year. The station was tied with KISQ, which rose from a tie at #10.

KOIT was both #1 and in double digits 18-34 for the second book in a row. KMEL stepped up to #2 as it ended a steep two-book slide, while KIOI nestled in at #3 with its best performance since MARCH. KYLD slipped to #4, while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) remained a distant #5.

KOIT’s 18-49 home for the holidays was at #1 for the second book in a row. The station did reach double digits, as well. KIOI stood alone at #2 with its sixth up book in a row, which yielded the station’s largest share in over a year. KYLD was off slightly as it stepped up to #3, while KMEL advanced two spaces to #4 with a solid increase. KQED held firm at #5, though it ended a two-book surge. KLLC dropped from a tie at #2 to #8.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Star Of Wonder

Thanks to a healthy dose of all things Noel, iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) remained the 6+ leader (8.8-10.6). The station beat last year’s 10.4 share, as well. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) had its best outing in over a year (4.5-4.9) as it stepped up to #2, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) was up to #3 as it ended a two-book slide (4.4-4.7). UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) slid to #4 (5.1-4.6), while AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) moved up from a tie at #6 to #5 with its highest share since JULY (3.8-4.3). There was another holiday hitmaker in the market. SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY flipped during the previous survey. This time it rose to #6 with its best book since MAY (3.7-4.0). AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 KLUV) slipped to #7 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY (4.3-3.9). KDGE retained the cume crown (1,398,500-1,693,500), a 21.1% increase. The market was down by 2.7%.

Though KDGE just missed hitting double digits 25-54, the station had enough mojo to remain #1 – by a nearly four-share margin. It also beat last year’s number by nearly a share. KZPS had its best book in over a year to move up from a three-way #3 tie to #2, while KLNO dipped to #3 with a slight decrease. KHKS stepped down from the #3 tie to #4, also with a slight decrease, while SERVICE Urban AC KRNB (SMOOTH R&B 105.7) had its highest score in over a year to move up to #5. As recently as NOVEMBER, it was sitting at #13. KJKK was close behind at #6 with its best showing since AUGUST, while SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) fell from that tie at #3 to #8.

KDGE smashed through the double-digit barrier 18-34 to remain #1 and led #2 KLNO – which had its lowest total since AUGUST – by more than five shares. KJKK leapt from #11 to #3 with a massive share increase, while KHKS dipped to #4, despite rebounding from its lowest book of the year. Both KLUV and CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) slipped from their #4 pairing to #5 and #6, respectively. KPLX, which returned most of last survey’s huge gain, was joined in its new spot by CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) and KKDA.

Way back in OCTOBER, KDGE was sitting at #12 18-49. Sprinkle in some elfin magic and – poof – the station is #1 for the second book in a row, easily in double digits and better than a half share heftier than last year. KLNO had a noticeable decrease but repeated at #2. KJKK was up three places to #3 with its highest share since JULY, while a flat KHKS remained at #4. KKDA slipped to #5, while KLUV stepped down to #6, which it shared with KRNB.

Since we are into data, we did a little research. The aforementioned “French hens” were first bred in the 16th century and known as Bresse Gauloise. More poultry facts await those brave enough to read our next installment, which will focus on HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. It will be delicious.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News