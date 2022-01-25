The Party Has Started

CUMULUS Top 40 WBNQ/BLOOMINGTON, IL personality JOHN DAVIES has signed on to fill the open morning show chair at FEDERATED MEDIA Hot AC WMEE/FT. WAYNE, IN, joining incumbent RENEE CUMMINGS for the "JOHN & RENEE SHOW." The new duo launched on MONDAY (1/24). DAVIES was part of "THE SUSAN SHOW" at WBNQ for the past three years. He replaces COLIN MATTHEWS, who departed in DECEMBER.

WMEE OM JIMMY KNIGHT told ALL ACCESS, “The PARTY has begun and JOHN & RENEE have a very bright future in FT. WAYNE!”

« see more Net News