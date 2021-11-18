New Series 'Understanding Broadcast Law'

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW), will present a new “Understanding Broadcast Law” Series by FLETCHER, HEALD & HILDRETH LAW. The series was built to clarify the numerous legal issues in the radio business. In addition to underwriting the program, which runs throughout 2022, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth and their team will host a series of free and on-demand videos dedicated to answering questions and providing practical and applicable information as it pertains to radio law. From EEO to FCC license renewals and contracts, to conversations with corporate lawyers, each unique and informative video will be easily accessible on a variety of platforms.

MIW Board Pres./RUTH PRESSLAFF said, “Knowledge is power and the opportunity to empower more women by demystifying legal issues is huge. We are beyond grateful for FLETCHER, HEALD and HILDRETH’s sponsorship of this important series. FRANK and his team are providing an invaluable opportunity to the MIW community and the industry.”

Firm partner FRANK MONTERO said, "On behalf of FLETCHER, HEALD HILDRETH, we are both delighted and honored to sponsor and support MIW’s legal education series. Working to expand both access to the broadcasting industry as well as opportunities in broadcasting has been a hallmark of FLETCHER HEALD & HILDRETH's practice, which has represented broadcasters since the firm’s founding over 80 years ago.”

To ensure that these instructive videos focus on areas of highest need and priority, MIW is asking for feedback from interested participants. To learn more about this particular MIW program, as well as other mentoring and educational opportunities, click here.

