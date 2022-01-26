Providence Promotions

Five staffers at CUMULUS MEDIA/PROVIDENCE, RI have received promotions, including the ascension of AC WWLI (LITE 105) PD MARY ELLEN KACHINSKE to Dir. of Music Programming for the cluster, including LITE 105, Top 40 WPRO-F (92PRO-FM), and Top 40/Rhythmic WWKX (HOT 106). HOT 106 afternoon host and APD/MD NICK GIULIANO has been upped to APD of 92PRO-FM along with continuing his HOT 106 duties; 92PRO-FM midday host JESS SCHIANO has moved to afternoons and adds MD duties; 92PRO-FM "GIOVANNI AND KIM SHOW" producer J BUFF adds midday hosting chores; and LITE 105 host and APD HEATHER GERSTEN has been promoted to MD.

VP/Market Mgr. HOLLY PARAS said, “When MARY ELLEN KACHINSKE came to PROVIDENCE in 2020, WWLI immediately benefited from her many years of broadcasting in larger markets. Elevating her to a position where she can oversee music programming for the entire cluster will allow all the stations to draw from her successes. In addition, the team of individuals working with MARY ELLEN will provide the necessary support to succeed in the ever-changing landscape.

“I am delighted that the CUMULUS PROVIDENCE cluster has the combined dedication and commitment from so many talented broadcasters. We are well positioned to take on what the future may hold.”

Kachinske, Giuliano, Schiano, J Buff, Gersten



« see more Net News