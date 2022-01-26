Livingston

CUMULUS MEDIA/BIRMINGHAM, AL has promoted AE TODD LIVINGSTON to GSM. LIVINGSTON joined the cluster, including Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5), Sports WJQX (JOX2 100.5), Sports WJOX-A (JOX3 690), News-Talk WAPI-A-WZRR (TALK 99.5), and R&B WUHT (HOT 107.7), in JULY 2021 after serving as LSM at SPECTRUM REACH/TUSCALOOSA. He was the Market Manager for the then-CUMULUS TUSCALOOSA cluster in 2008-14.

VP/Market Mgr. JAMES ROBINSON said, “We are excited to have TODD on our team as General Sales Manager. TODD has deep roots and broadcast experience in ALABAMA and his ability to create actionable ideas for our client partners make him a valuable asset to our team in BIRMINGHAM.”

LIVINGSTON added, “I would like to thank JAMES ROBINSON and the rest of the CUMULUS family for the opportunity to be a part of the management team as one of the Sales Managers for CUMULUS MEDIA in BIRMINGHAM.”

« see more Net News