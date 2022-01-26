Moore

AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR and News-Talk KFTK-F (97.1 FM TALK)/ST. LOUIS Brand Manager STEVE MOORE has been upped to Operations Mgr. for the cluster, adding duties at AC KEZK, Hot AC KYKY (Y98), Hip Hop WHHL (HOT 104.1), and R&B WFUN-F (96.3 THE LOU).

"I am beyond delighted to have STEVE ascend into this new role," said SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. "He has been so instrumental in building operational alignment, collaboration, and synergy across our ST. LOUIS footprint. I am looking forward to STEVE helping us continue to grow our incredible brands."

"I couldn't be more excited for this new opportunity," said MOORE. "I appreciate the trust that BECKY DOMYAN and AUDACY have shown me and I'm looking forward to working more closely with DERRICK, LEO and the talented broadcasters on these incredible music stations."

