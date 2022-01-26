KBTE's Amy 'O' Oliveras

CHAD EDWARD JOYCE of LUBBOCK, TX has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2019 stalking of ALPHA MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBTE (104.9 THE BEAT)/LUBBOCK afternoon host AMY "O" OLIVERAS.

JOYCE was arrested in JANUARY 2019; OLIVERAS told NBC affiliate KCBD-TV/LUBBOCK that JOYCE's stalking started as coffee and flowers from a listener, but the incidents quickly escalated and she feared for her safety. She said that JOYCE had sent her photos of her sleeping in her home, taken both from outside her window and from inside the house. In one instance, police discovered a ladder leaning against OLIVERAS' patio.

